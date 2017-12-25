× Woman’s Body Apparently Dumped Off Angeles Crest Highway After Fatal Stabbing: LASD

A woman who was found deceased on a steep hillside near the Angeles Crest Highway on Christmas Eve appeared to have been dumped there after being stabbed, authorities said.

The victim was discovered by a hiker near Angeles Crest Highway mile marker 30.45, in the Angeles National Forest, about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release form the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The location is about four miles north of La Cañada Flintridge.

Authorities believe the woman’s body was dumped just off the road, though it was unclear when she died. She appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, the release stated.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.