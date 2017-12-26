28-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Crushed by Car in Apparent ‘Tragic Accident,’ Westminster Police Say

A Westminster man suffered fatal injuries Monday after being crushed by the car he was working on.

Juan Carlos Reyes, 28, died while tinkering on his 2003 Ford Taurus.

“This incident appears to be a tragic accident,” said Commander Cameron Knauerhaze, public information officer for the Westminster Police Department.

Knauerhaze said the incident is a reminder that people who work on their cars need a full understanding of safety measures and also that it makes sense to avoid taking on such mechanical work alone.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.