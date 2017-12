Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Animal Control officers in Beaumont sent to check on a dog running loose stumbled upon a hoarding situation involving a family of eight, including several young children. More than two dozen dogs are now in an already overcrowded shelter and desperately need new homes. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 26, 2017.

For more information on the dogs, go to the Ramona Humane Society's website or visit their Facebook page.