L.A.’s New Recycling Program Lands City Officials, Trash Collectors in Dispute Over Customer Bills

The honeymoon could soon be over between Los Angeles and the trash companies picked to carry out the city’s huge new recycling program.

Over the last three months, the city’s Bureau of Sanitation and the refuse haulers have been at odds over the hefty new fees showing up on customers’ bills — including one being charged when trash truck drivers use a remote control to open a gate.

The haulers have accused city officials of disregarding the terms of contracts approved more than a year ago for trash service. Sanitation officials, in turn, say they recently identified more than 300 bills with incorrect fees, roughly 1 out of every 5 surveyed.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said he is concerned about what he described as the “high error rate” in those bills. Letters have gone out to the haulers informing them that the bills need to be corrected, the first step toward reimbursing customers.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.