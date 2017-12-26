Lifelong Best Friends in Hawaii Discover They Are Brothers Using DNA Testing

Two Hawaii men have shared a lot over the 60 years they’ve been best friends. But this year, they were shocked to discover they have the same mother after using DNA genealogy kits, according to KHON in Honolulu.

Alan Robinson was adopted and Walter Macfarlane had questions about his biological father. The half-brothers first met in the sixth grade and quickly bonded but never imagined their link could be genetic.

“I had a younger brother that I lost when he was 19, so I never had nieces or nephews,” Robinson told the Honolulu station. “I thought I’ll never know my birth mother, I’ll never have any nieces or nephews.”

Macfarlane had also been searching for answers and eventually turned to Ancestry.com, which offers DNA testing and matching services. The website showed a user named Robi737 had several matches in their DNA, including identical X chromosomes.

Robi is a nickname for Robinson, who used to pilot 737s for Aloha Airlines, Macfarlane’s daughter said.

Macfarlane picked up the phone to call Robinson, and the two soon realized they share a biological mother.

“It was definitely a shock but then we thought about it, compared forearms and everything,” Robinson said. “It was an overwhelming experience, it’s still overwhelming. I don’t know how long it’s going to take for me to get over this feeling.”

The men revealed the news to friends and family at a holiday party Saturday night.

“This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having,” Robinson said.

He and Macfarlane now plan to enjoy retirement and travel together.