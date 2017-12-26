Man Accused of Impersonating Police Officer to Target Immigrants in Pomona Charged With Felonies: DA

A man accused of posing as a police officer to threaten and rob immigrants in the Pomona area has been charged with 10 felony counts, officials announced Tuesday.

Andres Sanchez of Ontario, 20, has been charged with five counts of false imprisonment by violence, three counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of attempted second-degree robbery, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Between Dec. 7 and Dec. 21, Sanchez wore a law enforcement uniform and drove an unmarked vehicle to pull over drivers he thought were immigrants, prosecutors said. He allegedly threatened deportation if the driver did not hand over money, jewelry or a cellphone.

Sanchez used a firearm during one of the incidents, authorities said. He was released from custody on bail or on his own recognizance in another case while he committed the crimes, according to officials.

Upon receiving a tip, officers apprehended Sanchez on Dec. 21, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers also arrested a 17-year-old involved in the case, according to a statement released by Pomona police on Friday. His name has been withheld.

If Sanchez is convicted, he faces up to 25 years and four months in prison, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators believe more victims may come forward in the case, Capt. Michael Ellis of the Pomona Police Department said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Chris Blank at 909-802-7462.