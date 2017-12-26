Man, Woman Found Fatally Stabbed by Officers Conducting Welfare Check at Baldwin Park Home: LASD

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found stabbed in a Baldwin Park home on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officers from the Baldwin Park Police Department were initially dispatched to the 4200 block of Center Street around 11:45 a.m. for a “check the welfare” call, according to a sheriff’s news release.

When they arrived at the location, the officers discovered the two victims with apparent stab wounds to their chests. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the man and woman.

A motive for the stabbing was not immediately known, and investigators have not released a suspect description. No additional details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling 800- 222-8477.