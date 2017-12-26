New Year’s Eve Fashions With Ashley Fultz

Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger, Mommy influencer and founder of TheStyleEditrix.com Ashley Fultz joined us live with New Years Eve looks. For more information on Ashley, you can go to her website or follow her on instagram.
