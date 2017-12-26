Tokyo-Bound Plane Heads Back to LAX After Airline Thought Unauthorized Person Boarded Flight: Police

A Tokyo-bound plane returned to the Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday after the airline thought an unauthorized person boarded the flight, police said.

All Nippon Airways turned its plane around four hours into the flight when the airline thought an unauthorized person was on board, the LAX Police Department said.

The typical duration of a flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo is 11 hours and 28 minutes.

The Police Department said it was alerted and units were requested to stand by at the gate.

“While on the way back the airline figured out that this was just a mix-up, but the plane would continue back to LAX,” a spokesperson for LAX police said.

The incident was “not a security issue,” according to authorities.

Model Christine Teigen tweeted about being on the flight, saying “150 people have been majorly inconvenienced.”

“They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA,” Teigen said on Twitter.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017