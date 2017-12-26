Walking on Eggs Science Experiment

We believe in second chances on the KTLA Morning News. The author of “The Electric Pickle – Experiments from the Periodic Table, From Aluminum to Zinc” Joey Green joined us live to attempt the egg walk once again. The book is available on Amazon. For more information on Joey, visit his website.
