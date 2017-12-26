Woman Left to Die After Being Struck by South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was left to die after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Christmas Day.

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard.

A black four-door Nissan Murano struck a woman in her 50s and left the scene without the driver rendering any aid to the victim, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Adams said.

The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, Adams said.

Investigators do not have a license plate number for the hit-and-run vehicle and are searching the area for any surveillance video.

Anyone with information can call the Police Department’s South L.A. Traffic Division at 323-421-2577.