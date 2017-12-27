2 Arrested, 2 Malls Closed Early After Melee Involving 100 Juveniles in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two juveniles were arrested Tuesday after police were called out to a "large fight" involving dozens of teenagers at two malls in Stockton, police said.

Prior to the melee, authorities had received multiple phone calls from the Weberstown and Sherwood malls throughout the evening regarding juveniles who were reported to be trespassing and causing a disturbance, according to a post on the Stockton Police Department's Facebook page.

Officers were dispatched to the malls -- which are across the street from each other -- and dispersed several crowds, according to the post.

Then, around 6:45 p.m., someone called police to alert them to a large fight taking place at Weberstown Mall, located at 4950 Pacific Ave.

A mall security guard told KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento that the melee started near a See's Candies store before the chaos spread through the shopping center.

It then moved to the parking where, according to police, the teens "were jumping on vehicles and going crazy," according to KTXL.

In one incident, at least 10 people jumped a teen, according to the security guard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a crowd of about 100 juveniles, according to the post. Police said they had to call in additional resources to help because the group was not cooperating with officers.

About an hour later, authorities declared an unlawful assembly and the crowd was moved out of the area by officers. Two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of trespassing, the post stated.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

