21-Year-Old Stabbing Victim Whose Body Was Found Off Angeles Crest Hwy Christmas Eve Was Reported Missing From I.E. in 2012

The identity of a woman whose body was discovered Sunday afternoon near Angeles Crest Highway about 4 miles north of La Cañada Flintridge has been identified as 21-year-old Raylynn Josephine-Deanne Hernandez, a coroner’s spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

While the victim’s city of residence has yet to be confirmed, Hernandez’s name and date of birth have been confirmed as matching a missing person’s report issued by San Bernardino Police Department in 2012.

The report indicates the then-16-year-old Hernandez had last been seen on May 25, 2012. She was described as having brown eyes and dyed red hair, in addition to star tattoos on her left wrist and the name ‘Leyla’ with two hearts tattooed on her right forearm.

Lt. Mike Madden, a spokesman for the San Bernardino Police Department, said the missing person’s report was last issued on Sept. 8, 2013.

