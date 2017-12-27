Baldwin Park Double Stabbing Being Investigated as Murder-Suicide: Sheriff’s Officials

A violent stabbing incident that led to the deaths of a husband and wife in a Baldwin Park home was a murder-suicide, detectives said Wednesday.

Previously, officials had only confirmed that both individuals died of apparent stab wounds after the bodies were discovered in an apartment complex on the 4200 block of Center Street around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Baldwin Park police had been sent to the residence to conduct a welfare check.

But by Wednesday afternoon, the preliminary investigation led officials to believe the man stabbed his wife an unknown number of times with a “kitchen-style” knife before turning the weapon on himself, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The deceased were a 24-year-old woman and 49-year-old man, both Asian, but their full identities were being withheld pending notification of their next of kin, according to Craig Harvey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Detectives have uncovered a history of domestic violence between the two and said they was a “call for service” at the residence on Monday, Christmas Day.

A neighbor previously told KTLA they had seen law enforcement visit the complex for about 45 minutes that day, noting that they “walked out … pretty nonchalant.” Another resident said the couple had only recently moved in.

A knife was recovered from the scene, and sheriff’s officials said they do not believe other individuals were involved.

No further details were immediately available, and detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths.