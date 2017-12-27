Boy With Pellet Gun Stops Man From Stealing Truck in Indiana on Christmas

A man who tried to steal a pickup truck in Kokomo, Indiana, was thwarted by a 9-year-old boy inside the vehicle who was armed with a pellet gun on Christmas Day, authorities said.

Kokomo police responded to a report of an attempted theft of a red 2009 Dodge Ram at One Stop, 615 N. Washington St., shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to Indianapolis television station WRTV.

Dispatch told the officers that the suspect was confronted by a 9-year-old who had a pellet gun that was inside the truck; the pickup belong to his father, television station WTHR, , also in Indianapolis, reported.

“As soon as he opened the door, I got scared,” Larry Larimore told WTHR. “So I pulled out the pellet gun and pointed it to his head.”

The suspect then took a green Chevy Trailblazer that was parked nearby.

Officers followed the Trailblazer until it was involved in a minor vehicle accident near Rainbow and Lafountain Streets.

Police say Ollie L. Dunn, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested for attempted auto theft, unlawful entry of a vehicle, vehicle theft, theft and operator never licensed.