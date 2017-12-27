Detectives Search for Leads After Woman’s Body Found in Dirt Field in Yucca Valley

Investigators are seeking the public’s help after a woman’s lifeless body was discovered in a vacant field in Yucca Valley, officials announced Wednesday.

The grisly discovery was made last Thursday, Dec. 21, in a dirt lot off the 55000 block of the Santa Fe Trail around 9:40 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The woman was first reported to be unresponsive and was declared dead by deputies once they arrived on scene.

A cause of death has not yet been determined and coroner’s officials had not yet performed an autopsy.

The woman’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of her next of kin.

The circumstances surrounding her death are now being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department. No further details were immediately available.

Detectives are seeking any information on the incident that members of the public may have. Those with information can the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 760-366-4175 or submit a tip anonymously via 888-782-7463.