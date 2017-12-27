Double Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead, Another Seriously Wounded in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A double shooting left one man dead and another seriously wounded in the unincorporated Westmont area of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Authorities received a call reporting a “gunshot victim” in the 1100 block of West 110th Street about 7:30 a.m., a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release stated.

Responding deputies found two men with at least one gunshot wound each to their upper bodies.

The shooting appeared to have taken place outside an apartment complex, video showed.

A witness who asked not to be identified told KTLA they heard five or six gunshots.

One of the men died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The second man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Investigators did not have a description of the gunman or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).