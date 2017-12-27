EPA Must Tighten Rules on Lead Inside Homes to Protect Children From Poisoning, Court Rules

After years of delay, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must propose tighter limits on the amount of lead allowed inside homes within 90 days to protect children from the hazards of lead paint, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco found the EPA has a duty to update its standards on lead dust in the interiors of homes following years of scientific evidence that the current rules are insufficient to prevent lead poisoning.

The decision could have far-reaching implications on efforts to clean older homes across the nation by lowering the amount of lead that can be left inside and be considered safe, according to groups that filed suit.

“This ruling will result in an entire generation of kids who will not bear the burden of these excessive lead exposures,” said Jane Williams, who directs California Communities Against Toxics, one of the groups that filed suit.

