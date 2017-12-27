FDNY Employee Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of New York College Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An arrest has been made in the death of an 18-year-old girl, who was allegedly killed when she went to exchange information with a driver following a fender bender on Long Island, according to KTLA sister station WPIX in New York.

Daniel Coppolo, a 31-year-old resident of Deer Park, has been arrested in connection with the death of Taranjit Parmar, the station reported.

The two got into a minor fender bender on the Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown on Nov. 11 just before 5 p.m. When Parmar exited her vehicle to exchange information with Coppolo, he allegedly struck her with his red pickup truck, dragging her 25 to 50 feet, and drove away.

Parmar was a dental student at Adelphi University who "bore all the responsibility to carry the family and carry her education," her father said.

Parmar's father thanked the police department for its tireless work in looking for the person involved in his daughter's death.

Coppolo's attorney, Lawrence Carra, extended his condolences to Parmar's family and issued a statement regarding his client.

“My client (pleads) not guilty to all four charges. We did not receive enough evidence to prove that my client was, in fact, responsible for this incident,” Carra told WPIX.

Coppolo was a member of the New York City Fire Department and was placed on a three-month disability leave from the department during the time of the crash, his attorney said. He also told WPIX Coppolo had no prior felonies and had one prior DUI, which was a misdemeanor.

Following the hit-and-run, Coppolo allegedly drove to a Target store and tried to steal a lantern and assaulted a security guard, according to court records. He was arrested for the attempted robbery last month and was later released Saturday on a $2,500 bail his father posted.

After he was released, detectives immediately arrested Coppolo for the hit-and-run, according to the court arraignment.

Coppolo has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

He could face 1 to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged and is scheduled to return to court Jan. 2, 2018.