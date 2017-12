Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traveling and airports during this time of year can add to an already stressful season, so this KTLA Holiday Getaway Giveaway is overflowing with enough R&R to keep you from turning into a grinch.

This contest ended at 4pm on 12/25/17.

Glen Walker reports on the KTLA5 News at 11pm on 12/22/17.

Book your own getaway at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.