Hollywood Sampler

This year-end podcast features some of the Hollywood luminaries interviewed by Frank Buckley in 2017.
Kunal Nayyar is one of the stars of “The Big Bang Theory.” Janine Sherman Barrois is a writer-producer and show runner for the TNT show “Claws.” Billy Ray is an Academy Award nominated writer (for “Captain Phillips”), film director and show runner. Greg Silverman is a former president of Warner Bros Pictures and founder/CEO of Stampede Ventures. Paula Poundstone is a comedian/author/podcaster and NPR panelist. Sam Rubin is the entertainment anchor for the KTLA 5 Morning News.
During this podcast, you’ll hear behind the scenes stories from each of these Hollywood insiders.
Related show links:
- Sam Rubin Full Interview
- Kunal Nayyar Full Interview
- Billy Ray Full Interview
- Janine Sherman Barrois Full Interview
- Paula Poundstone Full Interview
- Greg Silverman Full Interview
