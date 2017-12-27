Southern California Home Prices Swelled in November, Tying Record Highs

Southern California home prices surged 8.6% in November compared with a year earlier, tying an all-time high that underscores a drum-tight housing market with few properties for sale, according to a report released Wednesday.

The six-county region’s median home price hit $505,000 last month, a nominal record last seen in September and, before that, in 2007 before the housing market collapsed.

November sales, meanwhile, were essentially flat, down just 0.1% from a year earlier.

The report, released by data firm CoreLogic, reveals a housing market that shows little sign of slowing down. A combination of strong job growth, historically low mortgage rates and a shortage of listings is driving prices ever higher.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.