New Year’s Eve on Las Vegas Strip to Have Highest Security Level in Years After Shooting Rampage

Las Vegas officials are expecting lower-than-normal attendance at the New Year’s Eve celebration on the famed Strip, but in light of October’s mass shooting, security will be at its highest level in years.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday that the Homeland Security Department had raised the New Year’s Eve celebration to the highest security level under its special events protocols — SEAR level 1. In years past, it was level 3.

The change, he said, will bring snipers with spotters, extra air support, more medical equipment and personnel, and mobile command posts staffed by federal authorities. The same security classification and measures are afforded to the Super Bowl and political party conventions for presidential nominations.

Lombardo said there would be more than 1,500 local police officers deployed for a three-day window.

