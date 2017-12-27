Police Work to Raise Money for South L.A. Single Mother Who Was Badly Injured in Hit-and-Run

Police have organized a fundraiser to provide a comforting holiday season for a single mother in South Los Angeles who was hospitalized for more than a month after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking with her children.

Maria Torres was lying in the street bloody and incapacitated when she first came into contact with police in the aftermath of the Nov. 12 incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She had been traversing Denker Street near Florence Avenue in a crosswalk with her children in tow just after 10 p.m. when a black, older-model Honda ran a red light and smashed into her and her 11-year-old son, officers said.

Torres was caught underneath the vehicle and dragged for about 60 yards, according to police. The violent impact caused her to suffer breaks to her legs, wrists, arms, back, rib cage and collarbone as well as several lacerations all over her body.

Witnesses told police the Honda’s driver sped off with his middle finger protruding from the driver-side window. No suspects have been apprehended.

There were questions about whether Torres would be able to walk again, police said, and she has been unable to work to support her children during her recovery.

Detectives from LAPD’s South Traffic division wanted to buy her children gifts for Christmas, but they said all they wanted is for their mom to be able to pay her rent.

The department has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise the funds to cover the Torres family’s rent. More than $1,500 of the $5,000 goal had been raised in four days.