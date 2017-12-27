Power Outage Shuts Down About a Dozen Attractions in Disneyland, Company Says

Posted 12:24 PM, December 27, 2017, by and , Updated at 01:14PM, December 27, 2017

A power outage shut down about a dozen attractions in Disneyland in Anaheim Wednesday, a company spokesperson said.

In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle at Fantastyland on July 17, 2015, in Anaheim. (Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Power was down in Toontown, Fantasyland and other rides, according to Disneyland Resort representative Elva Rubalcava.

She said there has been an issue with a transformer, and that teams were working on restoring power. The company does not have an estimated time of when power will be restored.

In a tweet posted at 1 p.m., the company said Disneyland Park was only accepting guests for re-entry, while Disney California Adventure Park remained open.

The power outage comes as Disneyland, decorated for the Christmas season, is expected to see holiday crowds.

Check back for updates on this developing story.