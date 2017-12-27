Power Outage Shuts Down About a Dozen Attractions in Disneyland, Company Says

A power outage shut down about a dozen attractions in Disneyland in Anaheim Wednesday, a company spokesperson said.

Power was down in Toontown, Fantasyland and other rides, according to Disneyland Resort representative Elva Rubalcava.

She said there has been an issue with a transformer, and that teams were working on restoring power. The company does not have an estimated time of when power will be restored.

In a tweet posted at 1 p.m., the company said Disneyland Park was only accepting guests for re-entry, while Disney California Adventure Park remained open.

The power outage comes as Disneyland, decorated for the Christmas season, is expected to see holiday crowds.

How’s @Disneyland gonna have a power outage the day we paid $124 for peak day tickets?! 🙄 — Sarah Mansoor (@idkmybff_Sarah) December 27, 2017

Got stuck for 30m w/ 3 small kids on “it’s a small world” at @disneyland when the power went out. Backup generator turned on, letting one speaker turn on. Darn song is really stuck and kids can’t stop singing it. — danah boyd (@zephoria) December 27, 2017

@Disneyland mob of angry people since the power of off in half of the park. pic.twitter.com/2gjo7s2bCC — MissDiagnosed (@MissDiagnosed_2) December 27, 2017

Disneyland is full. Some rides are starting to get power again slowly. pic.twitter.com/CdpiUlRhEA — Robert Yocum 📎🌍🗽 (@rcymozart) December 27, 2017

Check back for updates on this developing story.