Small Bites for Your New Year’s Eve With Estrella Exec. Chef Mirko Paderno

Executive Chef at Estrella and James Beard nominee Mirko Paderno joined us live with small bite ideas if you’re entertaining this New Year’s Eve. Estrella is located on Sunset in West Hollywood. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media.
