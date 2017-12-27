South Gate Home Ransacked During Home-Invasion Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A South Gate home was ransacked early Wednesday morning during a home-invasion robbery that left at least one person with injuries.

Four armed intruders entered the home in the 10200 block of Pinehurst Avenue during the early morning hours, an officer at the scene said.

The intruders ransacked the home before leaving, the officer said. It was unclear what items the intruders took from the home.

Investigators found at least one victim had suffered injuries at the home and called for an emergency crew to come treat the person just after 3 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Stafford said.

No one was transported from the home, Stafford said. There was no word on how the person was injured.

No descriptions of the intruders were immediately available, and no one was in custody, according to the officer.

Neighbors told KTLA the intruders were possibly wearing ski masks during the robbery.