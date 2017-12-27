Power Outage Shuts Down About a Dozen Attractions in Disneyland, Company Says

Unauthorized Passenger Was Aboard Tokyo-Bound Flight That Returned to L.A.: TSA

Posted 12:12 PM, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13PM, December 27, 2017

A Tokyo-bound flight from Los Angeles that turned back to widespread attention on social media was carrying two brothers, one of whom was not authorized to be on board, the Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday.

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 787 is seen on the taxiway at Haneda international airport in Tokyo on Aug. 2, 2017. (Credit: Toshifumi Kitamura / AFP / Getty Images)

The unauthorized passenger had a boarding pass for a United Airlines flight, but boarded the All Nippon Airlines flight with his brother, who had the correct ticket for the flight, said Mike England, a TSA spokesman.

Both were aboard Tokyo-bound All Nippon Airlines Flight 175 when it departed Los Angeles International Airport about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. About four hours after it departed, it turned around and headed back to Los Angeles, where it landed about 7:30 p.m.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the rerouted flight, kept her Twitter followers entranced for hours after she recounted the incident in a series of tweets starting before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

