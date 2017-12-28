At Least 6 Dead, Others Injured After Fire Tears Through Large Apartment Building in Bronx

At least six people were killed and others were injured when a massive fire ripped through an apartment building in the Bronx on a frigid Thursday night, officials said.

The New York City mayor’s press secretary Eric Phillips confirmed at least six died in the fire, but the eventual toll is still uncertain, KTLA sister station WPIX in New York City reported. Mayor Bill de Blasio is headed to the scene.

More than 160 firefighters responded to the blaze at the five-story, walk-up apartment building on Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street just after 7 p.m., according to the New York City Fire Department. It quickly escalated to a 4-alarm fire.

The exact number of the deceased is unknown at this time. Officials have reported at least 15 injuries, with 12 people in critical condition.

The severity of the injuries of the others hurt is not yet known. Victims are being treated at the scene and transported to local hospitals.

The fire was extinguished just before 8:30 p.m.

Temperatures are in the teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017