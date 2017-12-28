Brush Fire Erupts in Sunland Area, Threatens Structures: LAFD

Los Angeles firefighters are responding to a small brush fire in the Sunland area that is threatening structures Thursday night.

The blaze erupted just before 8 p.m. in the 11100 block of North Oro Vista Avenue and quickly scorched four acres, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The flames were burning through heavy brush and threatening structures, LAFD said. It was not immediately clear if any evacuations have been ordered.

A SigAlert has been issued for the Nos. 4 and 5 lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley, north of Sunland Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Sunland on-ramp to the nourthbound 5 is also closed.

Firefighters were attacking the blaze by air and ground as they sought to gain a handle on it quickly.

Winds in the area were light, blowing north to northeast with gusts of up to 10 mph.

Check back for updates on this developing story.