California Basks in Nation’s Warmest Weather as Snowstorms Batter Northeast

Southern California reported the warmest temperatures in the nation on Wednesday and would probably do the same on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thanks largely to a high-pressure system compressing air over the Great Basin, Los Angeles County could see temperatures 10 to 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average, according to NWS Meteorologist Robbie Munroe. As a result of the high pressure, light offshore winds will prevent cool ocean breezes from reaching land.

“Somewhere in the Southwest, most likely in California, will be the hottest part of the nation through Friday,” Munroe said.

Woodland Hills was the hottest place in the country on Wednesday when the mercury peaked at 86 degrees. That was one degree warmer than the previous record set four years ago.

