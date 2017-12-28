Dead Whale Discovered in Port of Long Beach Shipping Channel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A whale carcass found floating near the Port of Long Beach was left tied to a dock Thursday morning as officials determined what to do with it.

The carcass was discovered about 6 p.m. Wednesday night by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The whale's carcass, which appeared to be about 20 feet long, was tied up for safety reasons and could be seen floating near Pier T Birth 40.

It was unclear if the whale died from a boat strike, natural causes or some other reason.

Scientists from either the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be called to investigate the whale’s death and determine what should be done with its carcass, Coast Guard Petty Officer Devonte Marrow said.

Officials have yet to identify what type of whale had died.