Gary Canter, the co-owner of the landmark Canter's Deli in Los Angeles, died Wednesday after apparently suffering a heart attack. He was 58. Kimberly Cheng reports from Fairfax for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 27, 2017.
Gary Canter, Co-Owner of Famed Canter’s Deli, Dies at 58
