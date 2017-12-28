Gary Canter, Co-Owner of Famed Canter’s Deli, Dies at 58

Gary Canter, the co-owner of the landmark Canter's Deli in Los Angeles, died Wednesday after apparently suffering a heart attack. He was 58. Kimberly Cheng reports from Fairfax for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 27, 2017.