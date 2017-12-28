L.A. County Sheriff Reports Decrease in Crime for 2017, Including Significant Drop in Homicide Rate

Crime fell this year in areas patrolled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, including a 20% decline in homicides driven largely by fewer gang-related deaths.

Homicides decreased from 210 in 2016 to 167 through Dec. 26. Gang-related homicides made up more than half the total.

In areas with some of the worst violent crime — Compton, the Lynwood area and East L.A. — homicides were down by 46%, Sheriff Jim McDonnell said at a news conference Thursday.

“Some of this we can take credit for by being proactive, by being out there, by working with community partners, engaging in intervention activity, working through the schools,” he said.

