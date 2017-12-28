Man Fatally Shot by South Gate Police, Officials Confirm

A man shot by South Gate police Thursday died after being taken to a nearby hospital, police told KTLA.

The man, who is only described as Hispanic, was shot at about 4:13 p.m. in the 9800 block of Bowman Avenue, officials said. His identity has not been released.

While Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials have said the man’s condition is still unknown, police confirmed his death to KTLA.

No officers were injured and the incident is being investigated by local police and homicide detectives from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, officials said.

There’s been no other information released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, such as whether the man was armed or how he came in contact with officers.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.