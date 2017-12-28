Man’s Body Found Inside Long Beach Home That Erupted in Flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man’s body was found inside a home that erupted in flames Wednesday night in Long Beach.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Fashion Avenue, a public information officer for the Long Beach Fire Department said at the scene.

Arriving firefighters were informed by multiple people that victims may be trapped inside the home.

Crews went into rescue operations and doused the flames in less than 10 minutes, the PIO said.

Within minutes of putting out the flames, firefighters found the body of a man inside the home.

The unidentified man was about 40 years old, the PIO said.

Long Beach police were called to the home to assist with investigation into the man’s death and cause of the fire.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.