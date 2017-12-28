No Designated Driver? New CA Law Allows Alcohol Providers to Offer Free Rides to Drinkers

In hopes of reducing the number of impaired drivers on the roads in 2018, a new California law takes effect Jan. 1 that allows licensed alcohol sellers and manufacturers to offer free or discounted rides to consumers.

Assembly Bill 711 relaxes current rules, which prevent sellers from giving free goods or gifts in connection with alcohol consumption, and allows sellers to provide for free or discounted ride-sharing services, taxicabs or other ride options.

Free ride vouchers or codes cannot be offered as an incentive to purchase an alcoholic beverage, according to the measure.

The bill was introduced by Assemblyman Evan Low, and passed the Legislature in a unanimous vote.

Despite the unanimous vote, and support from major beer manufacturers and ride sharing companies, there were some who opposed the new law.

Alcohol Justice, a San Rafael-based nonprofit, said the law could encourage people to drink more, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“If they get free transportation, maybe instead of two beers they have six,” Rev. James Butler told the newspaper. “And when people over-consume alcohol, they make bad decisions.” Butler said.

Liquor manufacturers are already allowed to pay for customer’s rides in 44 other states and the District of Columbia, the Bee reported.