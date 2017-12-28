O.C. Investigators Release Video in Search for 3 Men Who Burglarized Multiple Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A day after Christmas, three men were caught on video walking through the front yard of a home in Rossmoor and trying to get inside — a group investigators believe are behind multiple burglaries this month, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

Authorities said the trio is believed to be involved in a string of at least five burglaries across the unincorporated community of Rossmoor, which lies just outside Long Beach and Lakewood. Surveillance video shows two men wearing hoods and gloves walking across the yard of a home in the 2800 block of Tigertail Drive, while another man in the background is standing next to a window with its screen on the floor below him as he apparently tries getting inside.

Later, one of the men goes up to the camera and covers it up with something white.

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the men, who are accused of stealing "electronics, cash and jewelry" from a number of homes between Dec. 10 through Dec. 26. Officials did not say if they are accused of stealing anything from the home where they were videotaped going through the yard.

In a news release from the sheriff's department, officials said that men matching the same description as those seen in the video were reported to law enforcement for "testing front doors of some homes and, in at least one case, entering a residence while the homeowners were there."

"One of the suspects entered the home multiple times claiming to be lost," officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information or who may recognize any of then men can reach the sheriff's department at 714-647-7064 and anonymous tips can be sent to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.