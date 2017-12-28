Rancho Cucamonga Police Bloodhound Hunts Down Suspected Vehicle Thief Hiding in Tree

A man suspected to be in possession of a stolen vehicle was tracked down by a Rancho Cucamonga police K-9 named Dare this week, officials said Thursday.

Deputies became aware of the situation when they spotted the stolen vehicle heading west through the intersection of Arrow Route and Haven Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Rancho Cucamonga Police Department news release. It was unclear when the vehicle was reported stolen.

Dale Ivy, a 45-year-old Lancaster resident, was driving the car with two passengers, police said. After being located by police, he allegedly pulled the car into the parking area of a nearby apartment complex and fled into the building.

Deputies detained the car’s other two occupants but determined they had not been involved in the theft.

A perimeter was erected to contain Ivy, and K-9 Dare arrived at the scene. After being given a scent sample from an item of Ivy’s she was able to trace him to a tree that was behind a block wall, officials said.

Ivy was then removed from the tree by deputies and arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, police said.

Deputies said he also had an outstanding warrant, and inmate records show he is expected to be charged with being in violation of his parole.

Ivy was being held on $50,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Dare and her sister, Deja, are both bloodhounds who joined the force in October 2013. Their trainer referred to the pair as the “Ferraris” of scent-tracking, police said.

This is not Dare’s first impressive find. Last month, she was able to trail a felon suspected of possessing an assault rifle, and in May she led to the arrest of two teenagers who allegedly assaulted a delivery driver and stole his pizza.