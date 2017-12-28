Woman Fatally Shot, Man Found Unconscious After Apparent Overdose in Del Rey Area-Home

An investigation is underway Thursday night after a woman was found shot to death at a home in the Del Rey area where a man was also found unconscious following an apparent overdose, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a triplex in the 4200 block of Corinth Avenue after being asked to perform a welfare check. When they made entry, police found a woman with a gunshot wound and a man who had apparently attempted to overdose, said LAPD Capt. Jim Setzer.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Setzer said.

Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Division initially identified the pair as a married couple; the woman was 67, while the man was 75, he said.

But Setzer later stated at the scene that he couldn’t confirm the relationship between the pair, saying only that they were around the same age and were both believed to be residents at the home.

Police are investigating whether the man was involved in the fatal shooting, according to Setzer. He hasn’t been arrested.

“We believe he’s probably involved, but we don’t know at this point. We haven’t confirmed anything,” the captain said.

He added that a weapon was recovered at the scene.

A motive was not immediately known.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.