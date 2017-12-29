Sue Grafton, Famed Author of California-Based ‘Alphabet Mysteries,’ Dies at 77

Author Sue Grafton has died after a two-year battle with cancer, her daughter announced Friday.

The mystery writer passed away Thursday night, Grafton’s daughter, Jamie, said in a Facebook post. She was 77.

“Although we knew this was coming, it was unexpected and fast,” the post said. “She had been fine up until just a few days ago, and then things moved quickly.”

Grafton was known for her California-based “alphabet” mystery series, which started with the 1982 novel “‘A’ Is for Alibi.” “‘Y’ Is for Yesterday,” the 25th installment of the series, was published in August.

The author’s daughter said in her Facebook post that Grafton would never let a ghost writer write in her name, and that “as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y.”