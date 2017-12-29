Boyle Heights Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Big Rig Remembered for Her Bright Outlook, Generosity

Cynthia Szukala endured hardship and homelessness before she was killed by a hit-and-run driver. But family and friends say her life was defined more by a bright outlook and generosity.

The 69-year-old also achieved brief notoriety as a skid row bride.

Szukala died when a tractor-trailer struck her outside her motor home in Boyle Heights. This week, detectives asked for the public’s help in finding the driver, who sped from the scene.

“You could give her 20 bucks and she would give it to someone else,” said Richard Ilizaliturri, a leader at a Mormon church Szukala attended in Monterey Park. “She would always welcome you at church and always had a smile on her face.”

