Female LAPD Officer Hospitalized After Being Shot in Westlake District, Police Say

An LAPD officer was injured after being shot in the Westlake District near downtown L.A. on Friday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on Witmer Street between Seventh and Eighth streets, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The unidentified female officer was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition, Lopez said, adding she was shot in the leg.

“Please keep the officer in your prayers tonight,” LAPD tweeted.

Police took one person into custody, but are searching the area for possible additional suspects, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Around 10:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert on the southbound 110 Freeway at Wilshire Boulevard, blocking all lanes due to police activity. The area is near the scene of the shooting, but it was not immediately clear whether the alert was related.

All lanes were reopened shortly after 11 p.m., but every southbound 110 on- and off-ramp between Third Street and Venice Boulevard would be closed for an unknown amount of time, according to CHP.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.

An LAPD officer has been shot in Rampart Division. The officer has been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. This is preliminary information. PIO is enroute & we will bring you more details as they become available. Please keep the officer in your prayers tonight — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 30, 2017