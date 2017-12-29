O.C. Officials Use DNA Evidence to Charge Serial Thief Who Left Blood at Crime Scene: DA

Authorities used DNA evidence to charge a man whose blood was found at a Garden Grove business after a burglary, the Orange County District’s Attorney announced Friday.

David Navor Andrade, 26, has been accused of stealing $220, four external hard drives and a box of checks after shattering the glass front door of a commercial business in Garden Grove on Dec. 6 at around 4:45 a.m., the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The business owner later called Garden Grove police, who discovered blood near the broken glass, according to the statement. Police sent the blood to the District Attorney’s Office, which matched the sample to Andrade’s local DNA profile.

Andrade had previously pleaded guilty to possession of an unlawful substance in 2014, officials said. As a condition of his sentence, he provided DNA sample for the District Attorney’s local database.

Police arrested Andrade in Fullerton on Wednesday after he made a court appearance for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to officials.

Andrade was also carrying a counterfeit $100 bill when he was arrested, authorities said. In addition, officials reported finding stolen property at his residence, including a passport, several identification cards, check stubs and a package containing two Louis Vuitton handbags.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Andrade was charged Friday with two felony counts — second degree commercial burglary and forgery — and three misdemeanor counts — identity theft, mail theft and receiving stolen property. Sentence enhancements include a prior conviction for stealing a vehicle in Orange County in 2016 and for his involvement in two cases of theft while out on bail.

Andrade was being held on $20,000 bail Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website.