Police Investigate Possible Murder-Suicide at Fontana Shipping Warehouse

Police in Fontana are investigating after two men were found shot to death outside a shipping facility early Friday morning.

Officers responded after a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a logistics company on the 11200 block of Poplar Avenue around 6:30 a.m., according to a new release from Fontana police.

A distribution center for Stanley Black & Decker can be found in that location, but police did not confirm that the company was involved.

Two men were found in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Detectives said they believe the incident is a murder-suicide but are continuing to investigate.

Fontana police Sgt. Kevin Goltara told the San Bernardino Sun the violence “appears to have been sparked over a fight over a woman.”

Officials had not yet determined whether the men were employed with the logistics business but said no other workers at the location were harmed or threatened.

The victim’s identities had not been released, and no further details were immediately available.