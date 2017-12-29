Multiple People Hurt After Shooter Opens Fire at Long Beach Business; Assailant Believed to Be Dead, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The shooter that opened fire at a Long Beach business Friday was believed to have died on the scene, police said.

The shooting that led to multiple people hurt was a "workplace violence incident" that resulted in an ongoing "homicide investigation," the Long Beach Police Department said in a tweet.

UPDATE: Not an active shooter. This was a workplace violence incident, resulting in a homicide investigation, which remains ongoing. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 30, 2017

The gunfire was reported in the 300 block of East San Antonio Drive around 2:25 p.m., said Sgt. Brad Johnson, a spokesman for the Long Beach Police Department.

By 3:30 p.m., police confirmed it was no longer an active shooter situation.

The number of victims and their conditions were unknown.

Officials did not say what business was involved, but the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported it was a law office located at 350 E. Antonio St. listed as the Law Office of Larry H. Parker.

Parker is a personal-injury attorney well-known for his television commercials.

Video posted from the scene to Twitter showed a large law enforcement response blocking off streets in the area. In the footage, people can be heard saying they heard gunshots ring out.

No further details were immediately available.

Shooting in the building across the street from my workplace..... not sure how many were killed or injured yet pic.twitter.com/K9zR9Smbhd — SoulxFetcha 🤫 (@SFetcha) December 29, 2017

What the heck is going on by Trader Joe’s Bixby/Long Beach Blvd? Got rerouted, at least 20 LBPD cars on scene/en route, LBFD, and choppers overhead...? — C M Orozco (@Cynthinee) December 29, 2017