Police to Ask for Help Finding Christmas Day Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Woman in South L.A.

Police will be asking the public for help Friday in their investigation into a Christmas Day hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in South Los Angeles.

Authorities and family members of the victim will be attending a 10:45 a.m. news conference in the Leimert Park neighborhood to call for information leading to the driver who struck and killed Gloria Eaton Breaux.

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. Monday when the driver of a black four-door Nissan Murano struck Breaux near the intersection of Coliseum Street and Crenshaw Boulevard.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid, police said following the crash.

A witness to the incident who did not wish to be identified told KTLA he overheard a friend of the victim’s frantically pleading for help and attempting to console her, saying “I’m not going to let you go.”

Breaux was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

No license plate number was released following the crash, but investigators said they were searching the area for surveillance images that could provide more information.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department’s South L.A. Traffic Division at 323-421-2577.