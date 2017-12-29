Trump Will Be First President in Decades Not to Visit California in Initial Year

President Trump’s love for all things gold apparently doesn’t extend to the Golden State.

Trump is about to become the first president since Dwight D. Eisenhower 64 years ago to skip a visit to California during his first calendar year in office. And he doesn’t appear to have any plans to take Air Force One to the country’s most populous and economically powerful state before he marks his first full year in office Jan. 20.

Even past presidents who, like Trump, didn’t win the state’s electoral votes made it a destination, if only for California’s allure as the Golden State of campaign cash.

For Trump, it’s ground zero for “the resistance.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.