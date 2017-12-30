2 Security Guards Fatally Shot at Las Vegas Casino

Two security guards were shot and killed at a Las Vegas hotel-casino early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in one of the hotel rooms at Arizona Charlie’s — about 10 minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip, local television station Fox-5 reported. It also reported the gunman was wounded by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was transported to University Medical Center.

After the shooting, the suspect had escaped the hotel and was found by police officers at a nearby residence.

The shooting happened on the day before Las Vegas is preparing for its high-profile New Year’s Eve celebration on the Las Vegas Strip.

