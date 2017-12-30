City Official From San Diego County Shot 3 Times in Mexican Resort Town, Authorities Say

An Imperial Beach city administrator who was killed earlier this week in what appears to be a robbery while vacationing in a southern Mexican resort town had been shot three times, a Mexican official said.

Authorities are investigating the slaying Thursday of Doug Bradley, who friends and family said was a surfing aficionado and adventurous soul. As the city’s administrative services director, Bradley oversaw the budget and fiscal functions, and also served as the city treasurer.

“He was brilliant at his job. He was always positive,” Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said. “You couldn’t have asked for a better person to work with.”

Bradley died a day before his 50th birthday.

